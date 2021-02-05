December was marked by the launch of the first reality show about esports, authored by @bezlikiy. The broadcasts are conducted on the largest video streaming service in the world (Twitch.tv), which specializes in computer games.

Viewers will be able to follow the life of an e-sports team 24 hours a day, seven days a week, plunging into the atmosphere of e-sports tournaments and professional gaming.

It is clarified that the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, which is currently in the TOP 10 in the CIS on the professional stage and in the TOP 170 worldwide, has become the participants in the reality show. The guys settled in one house, where they installed all the necessary equipment.

instagram link