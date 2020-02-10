Bill Gates Not Buying Hydrogen-Powdered Eco-Friendly Superyacht 'Aqua', Says Designer Firm

Superyacht Aqua (Photo Credits: Sinot/YouTube)

Billionaire Bill Gates has not commissioned a hydrogen-powered superyacht from designer Sinot. After reports of Gates ordering a $644 million luxury vessel started doing rounds on the internet, BBC reported that Sinot told then they had "no business relationship" with Bill Gates. They also clarified that the concept yacht which was displayed in Monaco in 2019 called Aqua was "not linked" to him either of his representatives.

"Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr Gates," a spokeswoman said. She further said that it was shown "in Monaco and meant to build a better future, and inspire clients and the industry". According to publicity material released by Sinot, the concept vessel once made would be 112 metres long although only a two-metre model has been built until now. It would be capable of a top speed of 17 knots and have a range of 6,945 kms. Superyacht Mirage Worth 200 Million Pounds Can Go Invisible in the Ocean, See Inside Pics and Video of The Luxurious Boat.

Hydrogen Yacht Concept 'Aqua':

The vessel would also be powered by hydrogen fuel as a green alternative when compared to those that produce greenhouse gases. It was reported that he paid $645 million for this luxury liner. Also that it has five decks with space for 14 guests, a yoga studio, a beauty room, massage parlour and a pool. Reports also said that the vessel would be ready only by 2024.

Reports further stated that the ship would be entirely powered by liquid hydrogen which is filled in two 28-ton vacuum-sealed tanks. It will be pumped through a special cell converting it into electricity, that would emit only water. This water can be pumped out into the ocean. The ship would only emit water in the seas.