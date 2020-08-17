Catherine Quirico is an influencer, model, actress, and a multi-passionate 15-year-old social media phenomenon. In this interview, Catherine discusses how she became a starlet and what keeps her going during tough times.

Thank you for doing this interview with us. Please tell us about yourself and the phenomenal work you do.

I’m excited to share it with you! I look to promote confidence and self-love. I post about my life and my work as an industry kid. One of my goals is to inspire my followers to pursue their dreams.

My professional career began at the age of seven. I’m an Actress, Model, Singer/songwriter, Journalist, and Brand Ambassador. I’ve appeared in various national brand campaigns. Some of my work includes TV commercials and print ads for Toys R Us, Hasbro, American Red Cross, Party City, Bausch & Lomb to name a few. Most recently, I walked in NY, Paris, and LA fashion week. My growing following has allowed me opportunities to become an influencer supporting various brands like Lulu et Gigi, Goli, Rebrandnation, and LYF makeup to name a couple.

Since how long have you been active on social media? How did you build this incredible following?

Since my career began at age 7 my mom has been posting about me on Facebook and Instagram. My followers have built over time and watched me grow as a model, actress, singer, performer, journalist, and brand ambassador. I am so grateful for their continued support. Every day I connect with so many new followers from across the globe!

What are some of the work-related challenges you have to go through? How do you overcome them?

The industry infamous ‘NO’ it seems like its a hundred no’s to every booking. Being a model and actress you need to be prepared to audition a lot and at what seems to be the most inconvenient times. I’ve learned to just keep moving on branching onto different career opportunities looking to stay current.

What is the most exciting thing about work?

Making friends along the way! I love meeting amazing talented people and their brands from all over the world.

In today's world, where there is so much competition in the industry, how do you make sure to keep your content creative and different from others at the same time?

That’s easy since my content is based on my life path and my journey. As a creative, you learn that competition is healthy and you appreciate others' successes in the arts. I love people and different cultures, their food dresses, and work. I find it easy to connect with everyone. Content is never a problem, it revolves around my experiences. I love to entertain, write, sing, dance, and act. I just stay focused on doing what comes naturally to me.

We are sure you got a lot of new-age wisdom to share with others. Do you have any piece of advice for people looking to breakthrough in the influencer market?

Share your interests and talents. If you love cooking, post about it! Love what you do and share that love. The influencer market will come to you organically; people will sense your energy and follow you.

How can our audience connect with you?

Follow me on social media

Instagram: https://instagram.com/catherinequirico?igshid=why9mzj77p8j

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CatherineQuirico/

Other: https://m.imdb.com/name/nm7857572/

Email: catquirico@gmail.com