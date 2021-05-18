The fashion industry is not an easy place to deal with, there are several traits and attributes that one needs to carry to be successful in the industry. The attributes cumulate of creativity, perfection, and visionary skills in any fashion or costume designer. It would be a dream come true for any fashion enthusiast to see his or her masterpiece featured in a fashion show or sold out in the market. Though there are so many fashion lines or brands in the market today, you can still distinguish those brands that give the sense of a total package with high-rated quality, superiority, and excellence in their products.

Every designer has their method of generating amazing designs and styles for fashion.

Namratha Jauni, a marvelous costume stylist opens up on how to deliver one of the best works in the industry. The diva works and focuses on quality rather than quantity which helps her give her best shot. The credible costume stylist is exceptional in her style by the combination of simplicity and uniqueness. “Fashion requires a lot of hard work and patience to get the best result, try to keep it simple but new. The amalgamation of simplicity and uniqueness always creates fashion trends”, said Namratha.

Namratha is a renowned costume designer of the industry at present who chosen by many successful celebrities for their costume design. Her work reflects the personality of the celebs and creates fashion trends. Namratha has worked with celebrities like Irrfan Khan, Namratha has styled celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, R Madhavan, Swara Bhaskar, Payal Rohatgi, Soha Ali Khan, Amyra Dastur, Manav Kaul to name a few and has also worked as a costume designer and stylist for films like Tanu weds Manu, Paan Singh Tomar, Madaari, Dil Kabaddi, Antahen, Dobaara, Kaash to name a few. She has done more than 15 TVC as a costume designer with Neil Nitin Mukesh and many other prominent brands like Asian Paints, Syska, Religare's, and many more.