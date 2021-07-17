The last one and half year have been no less than a rollercoaster ride for everyone. During this time, social distancing and social media played a crucial role in day-to-day lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a tremendous wave of change with almost everything going digital. While a lot of live events and shows got called off, there came the new normal of working from home. Amidst all this, the trend of virtual events found its place giving entertainers a completely new experience. Among the top emcees of India, Lincia Rosario has had a busy year with a lot of work in her kitty.

Coping up with the new change, Lincia Rosario kept the momentum going by entertaining the audience with her exceptional hosting skills. Turning the lockdown into a progressive journey, the celebrated emcee hosted a series of virtual events with celebrities and brands. To name a few of the best virtual shows of Lincia Rosario are hybrid shows with Anil Kapoor for Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a show for a beauty brand Ponds with Sidharth Malhotra, a humongous virtual show for Anybody Can Trade 360, a hybrid show for Vivo India, Rewards and Recognition for Angel Broking and many more. Making the most of her time in lockdown, Lincia surely had a busy year.

Speaking about the same, she said, “I feel fortunate that my profession remained intact even during the time of the pandemic. A majority of the events I had hosted were of different fields, and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience throughout the year.” She furthermore revealed that her productivity got boosted as she learnt a variety of things during this time right from Acting, to improv comedy to voice modulation.

When asked how virtual shows have been different from mainstream shows, the celebrity host said, “The challenge is in coordinating with the technical aspects and keeping the audience engaged who are sitting remotely in different parts of the world.” Moreover, Lincia believes that the energy level required to host a virtual show is much more than hosting live events. Besides this, the leading emcee hosted an event for the global medical company Abbott Laboratories where she portrayed the iconic character of Basanti at the event.

“It was one of the crazy events I hosted and thoroughly enjoyed it”, she added. Being on the list of top anchors in Asia, Lincia Rosario in her spectacular career has hosted more than 700 shows in different countries of the world including India, UAE, Mauritius, Singapore, Malaysia, China and Thailand. Bringing this new pattern of working from home into action, Lincia Rosario has justified why she is the best name in the business.