Enthusiastic, vibrant, well known for positive personality and using colourful backgrounds in his art, Christian Garcia has amassed 600,000+ followers on Instagram which made it possible for him to be rendezvous of fashion and beauty brand partnerships. His Instagram page also boasts celebrity shout-outs and #ads from world famous renowned artists such as Megan Trainor and Bhad Bhabie.

My inquisitiveness in the micro fashion network is the reason why I spoke with Christian and further to find out how this lucrative business on Instagram works. More importantly, how fashion influencers can use the power of social media to reach out and deliver the best one can in a positive social impactful order.

Young, galvanizing and modest are just a few words to describe the heartfelt artist, Christian Garcia. Garcia became a famous name as he was first introduced to the world through X factor, Mexico. From performing at local country fairs in his home state to sharing stage with artists such as Meghan Trailor and Devi Lovato Steadily he built his legacy and now the rising star is gearing up for debut album.

The fashion world has always been known for its fast pace. But in the digital world, this speed has increased tenfold, which means brands need to be more agile and quicker on their feet than ever. Luckily, social media channels and influencers like Garcia have opened the door to a brand-new kind of marketing. One that is challenging, constantly evolving, but most importantly creative. After all, this is the quality most people associate with the fashion world.