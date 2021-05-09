Thai, Lao, Cambodian new year is back and temples are opening up celebrations to the public. What’s a temple festival without the street food, festivities and the festival music scene’s infamous HMG’s Cirok Starr & One Hunned!

Keeping the culture alive with their influences with mural artwork promoting Southeast Asian culture at temples and restaurants across the nation. You can also find murals contributing to spread awareness to the #StopAsianHate movement and tribute memorials to lost loved ones throughout different cities coast to coast from LA to ATL.

They are now touring the temple festivals across the states - to pop up in a city near you. You can catch up with the dynamic duo and other members of the HMG (Hustle Motivate Grind Music Group) family at the festivals while checking out their exclusive merch, meeting the artists and taking a few shots of Henny with the crew. Catch them on stage performing their famous hit songs like ”Another Bottle” and if your lucky you may run into them recording their next video while on tour.

Join them as they continue their tour to join the fun! Come and experience how HMG does it for the culture. See you at the next city!