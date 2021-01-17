Footballer icon David Beckham and designer wife Victoria Beckham's son Cruz has put up his hoodie for auction for $150,000 (around Rs 1,09,69,575). The 15-year-old posted the sale of his limited edition Louis Vuitton x Supreme hoodie for the hefty price along with his photo wearing it, reports thesun.co.uk. Victoria Beckham Talks About the Life-Changing Moment When Elton John Convinced Her to Quit Spice Girls

The hoodie was a gift to the young lad by David and Victoria's designer friend Kim Jones. The description of the item said: "Cruz Beckham has consigned his 1 for 1 Supreme x Louis Vuitton Box Logo Hoodie in the special brown colorway that Kim Jones gifted him. BIN (buy it now) price is $150,000." Victoria and David Beckham Seal £16M Deal for Upcoming Netflix Documentary Series Which Will Have Unseen Footage of the Star Couple’s Life

Cruz is the third child of the power couple. He has two elder brothers -- Brooklyn and Romeo -- and a younger sister, Harper.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2021 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).