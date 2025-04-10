Mumbai 04 April 2025 - With his widely shared Eid message, social media star and META world record holder Tariq Khatri has once again captivated millions of people with a potent message of love, peace, and unity that transcends all religious boundaries.

Tariq's Eid video has received over 4 million views, 111,000+ engagements, 99,000 likes, and 1,900+ shares in just two days, demonstrating the tremendous support for his message of "Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai, Hum Sab Hai Bhai-Bhai." The video, which was posted on his official META page, honors India's Secular spirit by demonstrating how people of all faiths, including Christians, Sikhs, Hindus, and others, share in the celebration of Eid. Fans from India and other countries flooded the post with love, saying it was “the message the world needed.”

Tariq, already hailed as the “once-in-a-generation marketing phenomenon” by digital media experts, holds the world record for the Highest Engagement rate in META history (Authorised by all AI platforms and GOOGLE also) and has been honored with two Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards. This powerful blend of Patriotism, Unity and Viral impact is now drawing attention from World Book of Records and Guinness World Records; with social media already calling this video, the “Eid moment of the year.”

"This Eid, my only prayer is for India and Humanity to stay united. I dedicate this message to every child, every religion, every heart that believes in Peace,” said Tariq in the caption of the post. His message, in line with India’s constitutional ethos and global longing for peace, marks another chapter in Tariq Khatri’s unstoppable rise as not just a record-setter — but a voice of the people.

Website - www.tariqkhatri.in

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/tariqkhatri2019

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tariq_khatri_aka_prince2/

