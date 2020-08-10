Happy Janmashtami 2020! While you are all set to offer prayers to Laddoo Gopal and fast on Gokul Ashtami, the celebration is incomplete without mehndi which is considered to be a special part of women's solah shringar ritual. Whether it is Teej, Karvachauth, Rakshabandhan and any other festivals in India, your traditional look is incomplete without mehndi! Janmashtami the holy festival celebrated after Rakshabandhan is very special for Hindus. On this day Lord Krishna was born and we celebrate the day with immense enthusiasm and fervour. So apart from new clothes and ornaments, you must try some beautiful designs of mehndi will make your hands look pretty. And it is not just beautiful but one of the most auspicious things to do on this day is applying Mehendi on the palms and backhand.

It is considered lucky and whether you're fasting or not, you must definitely apply mehandi on this day. But before your hands are filled with Mehendi you must wish your loved ones with these Happy Krishna Janmashtami messages in Hindi, Laddu Gopal HD photos, Janmashtami 2020 HD wallpapers, Lord Krishna HD Images, Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Status video download, Gokulashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Janmashtami 2020 Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family to bring in this day. Janmashtami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

These mehndi designs are very easy to apply, which means anyone can try their hands at it. Right from simple mehndi designs for kids, simple mehndi designs backhand, simple mehndi designs for hands step by step to feet Mehendi designs we are here with a list of selected Mehndi pattern images and tutorials. Here's a collection of easy mehndi designs for Janmashtami, latest mehndi designs for Janmashtami, mehndi design for Janmashtami Arabic, Mehandi designs for Janmashtami, and more. We have got you special Indian mehndi designs for this significant day. Check out our pics and videos below. Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes and Shri Krishna HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Gokulashtami Photos, GIFs and Greetings to Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami.

Floral Mehendi Design

Full Handi Intricate Mehendi Design

Full Hand Indian Mehendi Design

Shree Krishna Mehndi Design tutorial (Watch Video):

