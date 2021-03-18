In today’s ever-changing environment, versatility is a mandatory attitude every working person needs to have, and Elvis Gjeci is one example we would talk about in this article.

An Italy based fitness trainer who is best known for his professional journey as a gymnast for almost 15 years has not just limited his skills to fitness. This social influencer is also known for his performances that range from arial acts to many other gymnastic moves at various events as an entertainer. From opening concerts of International Superstars to sports competitions to live performances at various events, Elvis has proved his versatility in various forms.

While everyone was impressed with his great fitness journey, little did anybody knows that Elvis is a great performer too. From conducting gigs all over the world, Elvis has left no stone unturned in paving his way to success by all means.

Till date, Elvis has worked for the largest brands like Audi, Volkswagen, Fiat, Maserati, Porsche, Skoda, Mercedes to name a few. He has performed at various corporate events for the launch of products of brands like Huawei, Nike, Pandora, Asus amongst many others.

Elvis keeps everyone hooked to his intense workout videos on a day to days basis via his social media. He was a part of the CONI center in Tirrenia and was one of the six representatives from Italy to take part in a series for Netflix under the direction of Sylvester Stallone for the Italian edition of the beautiful Bianca Balti and Francesco Facchinetti.

