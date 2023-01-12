Empire home is a Hyderabad-based furniture store started and built by Kabiir Mangghnani with the help of his mother, Nisha Mangghnani. This duo is reaching its heights in less than two years into the business. Kabiir is just 20 years old, and getting this level of success at this age is exceptional.

Everyone is scared to start something new. What if things don't go as planned? What if he suffers losses?

Kabiir also had similar thoughts and was very nervous, and that's when her mother's vision and energy gave him the strength and focus on continuing his dream.

Kabiir is very consistent and doesn't run away from hard work. He entered his 20s with an open mind, anticipating some challenging but crucial life lessons. He is an independent, self-assured businessman who intends to pursue his goals. Kabiir claims that even if following a plan requires numerous sacrifices and overcoming many obstacles, he is willing to do it at any cost. He is so ready to have great success in his 20s.

He holds the prestigious title of being an entrepreneur in the sector thanks to his in-depth understanding of the luxury furniture market and excellent insight into what customers are seeking. He believes everyone who wishes to live in luxury should have access to the highest-quality furnishings.

The idea of Empire Home is to make a difference in the furniture market. They want to take inspiration from Italian Designs and make Empire Home a complete "Make in India" brand.

From having little experience in the furniture sector to becoming one of the best-known furniture store, little did I know that I would expand my business to such heights. Empire Home specializes in each category and offers its clients the most fantastic designs at prices that match the standard.

With its top-notch designs and superb craftsmanship, Empire Home has elevated luxury. The furniture offered by Empire Home is reasonable for the typical Indian and comes in various styles, including bedroom, living room, and dining room furniture. In addition, this company sells tables with Italian designs adapted to the buyers' demands. They have a large selection of products. They are all set to prove to this world that any industry can add innovation to it only if they are prepared and plan to do so!