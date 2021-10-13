"If food is the body of good living, wine is its soul,” once said famed American intellectual Clifton Fadiman. Indeed, wine has been a cultural mainstay for eons on end, providing liquid pleasure to the ancient Greeks of 4500 B.C., royalty and peasants alike throughout medieval times, up 'til now still in the modern day of 2021. The timeless beverage has inspired countless variations throughout the centuries, though mankind has not yet ended its quest to develop the perfect wine. One such aficionado paving his way into the wine scene is entrepreneur Samuel ‘Sam’ Jordan, who’s up-and-coming venture Red Bear Winery is set to make a splash worldwide upon its debut at the end of 2021.

Known for his successful forays in hospitality, restaurateuring and his eco-conscious lifestyle brand,EnviTours, Jordan has had skin in the wine-game longer than most may assume, as his family has owned a vineyard in Sonoma County’s historic and acclaimed Alexander Valley for more than eight years. While previously selling their grapes to other wineries, Jordan’s enterprise-minded mentality knew he and his family could put the precious fruit to a better use themselves; and thus, Red Bear Winery was born.

Now, every bottle of Red Bear Winery’s full-bodied cabernet sauvignon is filled with Jordan’s near decade of passion and experience, and of course, grapes from California's wine country. Developed to please both wine connoisseurs and laymen alike, the 2018-bottled red is prepared to elevate romantic dinners, nights out on the town and cozy evenings into new heights upon its release.

Though much about Jordan’s upcoming venture remains hush-hush, the ongoing social media buzz about Red Bear Winery seems to indicate that the new luxury wine will be a widespread hit when it launches later this year.