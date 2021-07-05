Fashion designers hold a special place in today’s world. A designer needs to look past the present patterns, to sort out what the following enormous styles will be. Having the option to think creatively, helps to get out of predicaments in a crunch. Sona mehandiratta is one immensely talented Delhi-based designer who channels her inner creativity and transforms the elegance of delhi’s fashionable attires.

Graduating from Lady Shriram College, Sona founded the world of authentic Zari ‘Zardozi’ collection ethnic lounge. With her unique skill set of designing, she drew the attention of Indian celebrities.

Taking motivation from custom, Sona attempts to join it into current plans. To make hypnotising gatherings, the brand utilises its involvement with hand weaving. They spend significant time in wedding outfits, making gently hand-tailored masterpieces that can be passed on as treasures. They mark flawlessly, mixes conventional classiness with current components to make outstanding patterns that never appear to become outdated.

Sona Mehandiratta realises the dream she has built over the years. She says, “We as designers, run around the clock to get everything in place. We understand the importance of fashion and how one needs to have the perfect dress to feel confident. Every piece we create comes from a mindset that whoever adorns it ,feels the best version of herself.”

Her team has always shared her enthusiasm for aesthetics and application, which has resulted in an ever- growing clientele. Today, she has established a base for her label in Janakpuri, from which she serves clients all over Delhi and believes in bringing smiles to her clients’ faces with abundant joy to their lives.

Her story, hardcore struggle and major success has been officially covered by our verified sources and top delhi based digital marketing companies brand box digital media & Masterofsocialmedia. Combined Companies have been covering stories of top entrepreneurs in the world and here they present everything about mis Sona Mehendiratta !

Being a designer it is important to give client satisfaction the utmost importance. Client feedback is reassured and confirmed. Her designs being genuinely authentic and of an eloquent class are one of the grounding reasons that attracts celebrity attention.

Sona has spent her days working on current designs and creating new ones. Her tireless efforts are the sole reason for making the Zardozi collection a brand one looks forward to.