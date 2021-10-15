One cannot deny the fact that fashion is by far one of the most lucrative industries. Breaking the monotonous chain of the field comprising mostly of models and designers, there has been an unparalleled rise of fashion influencers. Taking her quintessential style statement across borders, Shivani Raina has earned great fanfare across the US.

The Los Angeles-based influencer has an expertise in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Over the years, Shivani has gracefully personified her style in the simplest way possible. After initially pursuing her education in Political Science, Shivani never imagined fashion as her full-time career. Exploring different horizons, Shivani then made a career in the field of aviation as cabin crew, exploring different countries and experiencing different cultures.

One thing that always ignited her passion was the endless love for fashion. The calling to become a fashion influencer happened after Shivani moved to the States. “It was not an easy decision. A lot of thoughts were running in my mind as I was embarking on a new journey from scratch. I was so passionate about fashion that I decided to give blogging a chance, and I have never looked back thereafter”,says Shivani.

In a very short time, she turned the tables after starting her blog ‘shivanirainaofficial’. The content created by her not just left the fashionistas in her home country impressed, but even she garnered great appreciation and respect from the fashion police in LA.

Sharing her experience about being a fashion influencer in the U.S., she says, “The US has helped me explore different modalities of blogging and style. As much as promoting Indian ethnic wear among women in California, I have also had the fortune of working with many global fashion brands.”

With her exquisite fashion sense and style statement, Shivani has always created waves over the worldwide web. When asked about what’s next in the pipeline for her, she went on to reveal her plans of launching a fashion label of her own. “I intend to have the best collection of Indian and western wear under my brand. If things fall into place, I shall soon fly high with my fashion label”, concluded Shivani.