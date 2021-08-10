Social media is an addictive place, especially if you follow someone who has the charm to make you stick to your screen. There are millions of fashion model on social media but not everyone is as charismatic as content creator Nada Adelle. Nada is not only known to give amazing fashion tips but has established herself as the style diva in all her social media pictures.

With stunning looks and classy attire, Nada appears to be a complete boss lady her social media accounts are proof. Whether it’s elegant white or sassy black the diva knows to flaunt every attire. Nada gained recognition from her refined blogs on fashion, makeup, brands and lifestyle. Her stand is very clear about making high-class fashion accessible to all. The fabulous model has been named the most stylish and trendy fashion icon by her followers.

Besides giving killer vibes with her sexy attire, the fashion queen has also made us go crazy for her perfect make-up look. From top to bottom, the diva is a living portrayal of beauty and elegance. Her eyes give a bold and beautiful look to her attire. They are even been considered one of the most beautiful eyes around the globe. That makes the fashion model the right person to look up to when it comes to fashion and style.

Over the years, Nada has successfully imprinted her name not just on social media but on the mind and hearts of many of her followers. The glamourous model has served as the resident blogger for Grazia Magazine covering London Fashion Week. She also became the social ambassador for some of the prominent brands of fashion like Loréal and many more. Last but not least her eye style has been recognised by Arcadia Magazine, Harpers Bazaar, Style.com and Look Magazine.