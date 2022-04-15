They say fashion repeats itself every ten years and the 90s was an unforgettable fashion decade! Here's a look at some comeback trends this season. From Mom Jeans to Velvet Fabrics, Here Are the Top Six Chic Style Statements That Redefined 90's Fashion.

Dungarees

You remember wearing them as a child, and now that you're an adult, you won't mind wearing them again! Parineeti Chopra rocks a pair with a typical 90s stripe -shirt.

Parineeti Chopra in Dungarees (File Image)

Mesh Tops

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Mesh tops are not new in fashion nor are they gym wear, in fact, it was popular in the 1990s as well thrown over a pair of body-hugging leggings. Deepika Padukone slays in this glam style.

Denim Shirts

Alia Bhatt in Denim Shirt (File Image)

A perennial favourite amongst the hip and stylish, a denim shirt goes a long dressed up or down to your taste. Bhatt wears hers in the modern half tuck-in style, but Urmila Matondkar championed the look in the 1990s.

Denim Shorts

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: File Image)

Wear the long or short, or even the mom short style which is a loose-fitting high-waisted shorts that was big in the 1990s. Kangana teams her pair with a t-shirt and ankle-length boots.

Pinafore

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: File Image)

Remember the cute little pinafore Anjali wore in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'? It's taken a stylish new turn, with patchwork and a shorter length. Kriti Sanon steals the look in her green pinafore.

Cold Shoulder

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: File Image)

The cold was a part of Karishma Kapoor's style in the 1990s for her film 'Raja Hindustani' and now three decades later Shraddha Kapoor teams hers with a pair of jeans.

The Layering Kimono Jacket

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: File Image)

A go-to for everyone the long over shirt or kimono style jacket is a hit. Sonakshi Sinha carries one as her daily go-to but it was Preity Zinta who wore it often in the 1990s.

