The fiery, feisty Lucknow girl, Aahana Kumra rose to fame with the 2016 black comedy, Lipstick Under My Burkha and followed the unconventional streak up with a series of brilliant roles in The Accidental Prime Minister, Rangbaaz, Betaal. Her innings are not limited to the screen, as she flits from television and silver screen with equal spunk. With respect to social media, she keeps us hooked to her travel, food, fashion and work shenanigans. On the fashion front, Aahana's style is minimalist chic and easy. She keeps giving us ample glimpses of her effortless charm. Aahana took to the gram to share a series of pictures enjoying the cool breeze and indulging in some self-love. A yellow and white striped maxi dress with its relaxed silhouette and non-fussiness complimenting a pair of slider slippers, Aahana's vibe strike a chord instantly.

A perfect holiday style statement, with its breezy vibe, here's a closer look at Ahana's throwback. Aahana Kumra Goes Thrifty Chic in a Floral Co-Ord Set That’s Just for Rs. 2,999!

Aahana Kumra - Sunny Side Up

A white and yellow striped asymmetrical maxi dress from the homegrown label, Fuss Pot was teamed with earrings, wavy hair and subtle makeup. A pair of chinky sliders completed her look. Aahana Kumra Birthday Special: Her Modestly Rooted and Always Chic Tryst With Homegrown Labels Is a Class Apart!

Aahana Kumra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aahana Kumra was last seen as DC Ahu Ahluwalia in Netflix's web series, Betaal. She will be seen in Shamshera, an upcoming action-adventure featuring with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

