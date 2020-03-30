Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes a Luminous Glow, Surreal Charm, Oodles of Good Vibes in All Things Pretty for Femina Photoshoot!

Aditi Rao Hydari for Femina photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She was always around but she charmed us endlessly with her role as Alauddin Khilji's beautiful wife, Begum Mehrunissa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat. She garnered accolades for the portrayal of the demure but resilient Begum to perfection with those intricately ensembles, a befitting immaculate makeup and vintage accessories. We adore how Aditi infuses life into ethnic ensembles as nobody else does! She features as the March cover girl for the Femina magazine, looking every bit sensational and spectacular. Giving us an apt juxtaposition of high-fashion with candid confessions, Aditi Rao Hydari plays muse to some of the most stunning creations. The photoshoot has been lensed by Tarun Khiwal. The glam squad features fashion stylist Swathi Kunjan, hair and makeup artist Elton Fernandez.

She is indifferent to the Bollywood Jungle hustle. On the fashion front, Aditi’s style play features a melange of styles apart from those ethnic ensembles, like the high street style, luxe red carpet ensembles, casual chic outfits and crisp formal wear. Pulling them all with an effortless charm, equal aplomb and flawless makeup, Aditi Rao Hydari rarely locks horns with the fashion critics. Aditi’s stunning photoshoot deserves a dekko RIGHT NOW!

A stretch top from Zara teamed with a printed skirt, nude pink lips, nude eyes and wavy hair complete her vibe.

A blazer dress by Deepika Nagpal blends well with the bronzed glam and sleek hair. Fishnet stockings, stacked bracelets add to the charm.

A black and green lined dress looks pretty on Aditi!

A shimmery striped dress with subtle glam is all kinds of wow on Aditi. A bamboo sheet printed sequined pantsuit by Nikita Mhaisalkar is teamed with monochrome sandals and sleek glam.

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen as Mobi Mehta in the mystery thriller, The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra. She will be seen in the Tamil films, Psycho and Thughlak Darbar and in the Telugu film, V and the Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujathayum.