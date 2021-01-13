Aditi Rao Hydari's forte of infusing life into ethnic ensembles is known, admired and sought after by eminent designers. A worthy muse who can flip styles effortlessly but whose conscious style choices with ethnic ensembles is what sets her apart essentially regaled us with her sharara moment recently. Dripping elegance in the lavender toned sharara by the homegrown label that's recently courted celebrity endorsement, Maayera Jaipur, Aditi delighted. The festive staple sharara with its varied designer interpretations finds a place in our wardrobes, not just for its rich history as an ensemble but also for the contemporary elements that have now been seamlessly incorporated into it. A style chameleon that she is, Aditi’s versatile arsenal features styles apart from those ethnic ensembles, like the high street style, luxe red carpet ensembles, casual chic outfits and crisp formal wear, pulling them off with an effortless charm and equal aplomb.

Here's a closer look at her style. Aditi Rao Hydari Having a Printed Affair Dressed in a Ritu Kumar Kaftan Is All Kinds of Chic!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Sharara Sharara

Aditi flaunted a lavender toned sharara by Maayera Jaipur with oxidized jewellery, subtle makeup and wavy hair. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen in The Girl On The Train as Mobi Mehta, a mystery thriller drama film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation. She will be seen in Tamil films, Hey Sinamika and Tughlaq Durbar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).