Aisha Sharma is a bonafide beach bum. She swears by that toned and tanned beach body, endless swimwear days and the travel. A peek into her Instagram profile of 1.7 million will allow you to gather what we say. Frizzy wind kissed hair, minimal chic vibes and sun-kissed face greet us in all of her travel escapades. With the lockdown, Aisha has taken to regaling us with her fitness, random musings, sibling revelries and throwback vibes on the gram. The model-turned-actress, Aisha Sharma shared her favourite throwback holiday memory. Looking smashing hot, to say the least, Aisha's vibe is infectious and alluring. Aisha is actress Neha Sharma’s kid sister and we remember her as the cute girl from the Ayushmann Khurana crooned number, Ik Vaari. She is also a former Kingfisher model who debuted on the silver screen in 2018.

Aisha, a trained Kathak dancer has also been the face of Lakme India commercial. Here's a closer look at her style. Aisha Sharma Brings With Her, a Sublime, Carefree but Chic Holiday Style in This Lockdown Picture!

Aisha Sharma - A Tropical State Of Chic Mind

A pink knotted bralette was teamed with a pair of high waist black hot pants. Hoops, pulled up hair, barely-there glam sealed the deal. Aisha Sharma Is Cycling Away the Lockdown Blues Looking Oh-So-Chic!

Aisha Sharma Lockdown Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aisha was last seen as Shikha Shukla in the John Abraham - Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyameva Jayate in 2018.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).