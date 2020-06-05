Aisha Sharma Brings With Her, a Sublime, Carefree but Chic Holiday Style in This Lockdown Picture!

Neha Sharma in Valiante (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A model-turned-actress, Aisha Sharma is Neha Sharma’s kid sister. We remember her as the cute girl from the Ayushmann Khurana crooned number, Ik Vaari. The former Kingfisher model keeps our social media feeds abuzz with those numerous beachy sojourns, stunning pictures and workout videos. A toned lithe frame, a killer smile, luscious locks, innocent looks and an affable charm render Aisha Sharma a delightful millenial to reckon with. If breaking the internet with her too hot to handle pictures was what mesmerised you the most about this girl, then she is intent on making us notice her chic style play! A recent style vibe of hers, that's distinctly holiday chic caught our attention. Dressed in a floaty, flirty and fabulous midi dress, Aisha keeps the vibe relevant and real with some wind kissed hair and barely-there glam.

A trained Kathak dancer, Aisha featured in the 2016 edition of the Kingfisher Calendar and was also the face of Lakme India commercial. Here is a closer look at her lockdown style statement. Neha Sharma’s Newest Lockdown Selfie Is a Tres Chic Monochrome Delight!

Aisha Sharma - Holiday Chic

A blush pink dress with a smocked waist detailing featuring relaxed sleeve, lace panelling and delicate lace edges worth $275 from Valiànte. A pair of Hemes flats, large hoops, wind kissed curls and subtle glam accompanied. Aisha Sharma Slut-Shamed For Wearing Racy Backless Jumpsuit, Actress Hits Back by Sharing Screenshots and a Powerful Message.

Neha Sharma in Valiante (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aisha was last seen as Shikha Shukla in the John Abraham - Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyameva Jayate in 2018.