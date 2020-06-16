Aisha Sharma Is Cycling Away the Lockdown Blues Looking Oh-So-Chic!

These days, the Sharma sisters, Aisha and Neha are taking turns in regaling us by buzzing on our social media feeds. This time around, Aisha Sharma, a stunner that she is, has taken to posting her chic lockdown escapades. Fit and fabulous, Aisha Sharma swears by cycling. But doing so with just the right dash of style, Aisha's vibe had us hooked. A model-turned-actress, Aisha courts recognition from the Ayushmann Khurana crooned number, Ik Vaari. An Instagram star with a fan following of 1.6 million, Aisha Sharma debuted opposite John Abraham in Satyameva Jayate. A toned frame, a killer smile, luscious locks and innocent looks channel a peppy fashion vibe for this girl.

A trained Kathak dancer, Aisha has featured in the 2016 edition of the Kingfisher Calendar. Aisha was also the face of Lakme India commercial. Aisha is making us sit up and notice her utterly cool social media antics to the hilt. Here's a closer look at how she sparked off a laidback signature millennial vibe. Aisha Sharma Brings With Her, a Sublime, Carefree but Chic Holiday Style in This Lockdown Picture!

Aisha Sharma - Flower Power

A white bodysuit by the LA-based label, Are You Am I with printed floral relaxed fit pants from Topshop was accompanied by a scarf, a top knot and a post-workout glow. Aisha Sharma Slut-Shamed For Wearing Racy Backless Jumpsuit, Actress Hits Back by Sharing Screenshots and a Powerful Message.

Aisha Sharma Lockdown Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aisha was last seen as Shikha Shukla in the John Abraham - Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyameva Jayate in 2018.

