Alaya F Loves Basking in the Golden Hour Light, This Mini Ethnic Photoshoot Is the Perfect Result!

Alaya F Stay At Home Ethnic Mini Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The lockdown has us exploring the different corners of our homes for that perfect light and a resulting perfect selfie. Alaya Furniturewalla, the millennial who stormed into the scene quietly but brilliantly earlier this year with Jawaani Jaaneman is no different. From indulging in cooking, painting, to catching the perfect golden hour light, Alaya has been regaling us with her shenanigans. A mini photoshoot with Alaya dressed up in a simple but stunning ethnic kurta set is a worthy testimony of how the perfect light is all that you need! Having inherited a rich legacy and hit the generic jackpot of stellar looks, lithe frame and a smile to boot, this alumnus of the New York Film Academy wooed both the audiences and critics alike. With her easy charm as well as complex emoting abilities in the film in perfect sync, Alaya made a lasting impression. A trained dancer in Kathak and contemporary dance forms, Alaya charms on the fashion front too with her one-of-a-kind offerings.

Here is a closer look at her mini photo shoot. Alaya F Looks Like a Playful Sunflower in her Bright Yellow Lavish Alice Dress

Alaya F - Ethnic Chic

A beige toned kurta featuring Lucknowi chikankari threaded embroidery was teamed with a pair of white embroidered palazzo pants. Silver oxidised earrings, centre-parted wavy hair left open and subtle, almost bare glam accompanied. Alaya F Has Summer on Her Mind With the Chicest Resort Look!

Alaya F Ethnic Mini Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Alaya will be seen in Stree Rog Vibhaag with Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Street Rog Vibhag will be produced by Junglee Pictures and the plot involves a gynaecologist whose life takes a sudden twist when he gives shelter to a girl on the run played by Alaya F. She will also be seen in another untitled film by Pooja Entertainment.