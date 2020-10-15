Ali Fazal celebrates his birthday today and while we wait for Guddu Bhaiya to return with season 2 of Mirzapur, let's grab the opportunity to praise some of his other skills. For the ones who haven't noticed, Ali's a terrific dresser, seizing opportunities to win us over with his impeccable fashion choices. He's a red carpet darling waiting to stir a fashion storm with his one too many attempts. On days when Ali isn't busy juggling his careers in Bollywood and Hollywood, he's out on a promotional spree, dressing up in outfits that command your attention. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Look Exquisite in These Inside Pictures From Their Magazine Photoshoot.

Ali has a rather sharp fashion sense. His red carpet avatars are dapper and his casual style file is equally applause-worthy. With his modish suits and charming styling sense, he's able to mark his impression and find a place in our list of best-dressed. The Fukrey actor is also not restrictive when it comes to his choices. He doesn't restrict himself to any one type and believes in playing with anything that has been offered or suggested to him. As the handsome hunk gets ready to celebrate his big birthday, we take a look at his fashion appearances, ones that have made us go weak in our knees. Richa Chadha Confirms Fukrey 3 with Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Others, Shares Video from their Virtual Table Read.

Man in Black!

Ali Fazal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dapper Dude

Ali Fazal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mr Cool in Blue

Ali Fazal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailed it With Stripes!

Ali Fazal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her Handsome Man

Ali Fazal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ali and Richa's red carpet PDA is a sight for sore eyes. When we aren't drooling over his fashion attempts, we are simply admiring their chemistry and boy, it's palpable. He's a talented actor with an equally impressive persona and together this combination is enough to steal your hearts. Yes, our gush piece will continue for days to come and it's time we stop. On a parting note, we hope the actor has an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Ali Fazal!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).