Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were to wed in April but unfortunately, had to postpone their wedding thanks to coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has certainly resulted in several events and ceremonies being postponed. The couple had released a statement revealing that they have pushed their wedding further. Before the country went into lockdown, the duo had also shot for a bridal magazine cover together and after we saw the gorgeous cover yesterday, a few new inside pictures were released recently. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Look Gorgeous As They Deck Up In Ethnic Wear For a Bridal Magazine Cover (View Pic).

In the beautiful inside pictures, Ali and Richa are seen in ethnic avatars and look stunning. This photoshoot is like a gorgeous pre-wedding shoot and we bet looking at these pictures, you'd certainly hope the duo to tie the knot soon and give us a glimpse of their wedding pictures soon. The couple's adorable chemistry is visible in these amazing snaps. If this is any less, the pictures were released along with a few anecdotes from their interview and we now have some interesting deets about the couple.

Speaking about what she loved about Ali, Richa said, "We were at a promotional event when I saw a tall and handsome man dancing on the stage. His height, eyes, shoulders and smile hit me like a thunderbolt. It was the first time I had encountered Ali’s spirit. I knew I had to say something to him, so I sent an awkward ‘good to see you’ text message." Isn't this the cutest? Ali Fazal Opens Up About Delayed Wedding With Richa Chadha Due To Lockdown.

Here's a Picture of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha for Brides Today:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Stunning Magazine Photoshoot:

Here's Another Picture of Richa and Ali from the Shoot:

They found love in all the little things and it was the little things that made them fall in love—with each other. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal look back on the moments that have left an indelible mark on their journey together. Download NOW. https://t.co/61tOm9rmnu pic.twitter.com/8LsX8HwLWe — Brides Today India (@BridesToday_In) July 1, 2020

Richa and Ali had released a statement about their wedding saying, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families, and well-wishers to be affected."

We certainly hope things get better soon considering we can't wait to see this couple look their stunning best at their weddding.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).