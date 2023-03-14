What can we say about this gorgeous, talent-filled and outstanding beauty? She is one of the most adaptable and sort-out actors in B-town industry, no doubt she had made her name and earned reputation by proving with each of her film roles. Well, she is none other than Alia Bhatt! The talented actress celebrates her birthday on March 15, which is today! Speaking about that, not just Alia's movies, her dressing sense is quite good. If you look closely, you will find that she wear those kind of clothes' which are comfortable and easy to carry. Not just jeans, skirts or gowns, Alia picks her sarees which are not that 'heavy' yet elegant. Alia Bhatt to Sport Sridevi's Chandni-Inspired Chiffon Saree Look for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - Reports.

If you're a girl reading this article than you know magic happens the instant you drape those six yards of grace–you are instantly transformed and the world feels like yours to rule. If you happen to be as smitten by its beauty as we are then we are sure that you will surely fall in love with Alia Bhatt's saree collection. Flirty, vibrant, and fun, Alia’s style never bores. Over the years, the actor has been spotted in a number of noteworthy sari looks, all of she has carried off with elegance.Whether it’s a statement pink pre-draped number or a multi-coloured Sabyasachi look, Alia often lets her six-yard drape take centre stage with fuss-free styling and minimal jewellery. Alia Bhatt Looks Gorgeous In a Bold Red Saree by Sabyasachi as She Attends News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 (View Pics).

It would be an understatement to say that some of her photos in sarees have made men go weak in the knees. We totally see why so many men, and in fact even women, have such a huge crush on her. We take a look at some instances when Alia Bhatt and her sarees made most of us gawk on, with awe.

Simple Yet Elegant!

Alia's silk satin crepe saree comes in a pearl-white shade adorned with black borders. The star draped the six yards around her body in the traditional style. We simply love it.

Beautiful, Right?

Alia chose a Banarasi sari in tones of pink, coral and sage green that was paired with a traditional blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

You Can't Go Wrong With Red Saree

For Navratri, the star chose a printed red sari paired it with a simple sleeveless blouse. The drape featured black botanical prints hand painted on its silk organza base, and was topped off with gota patti work.

The Multi-Hued Sari Is Mesmerising ..

This one is from designer Sabyasachi's collection. It is a multi-hued sari which she worn at the Star Screen Awards 2019, the six-yard, which is part of the designer’s ‘Charbagh featuring the Chowk’ collection, featured multi-coloured stripes, each separated with thin sequin borders. Alia styled her sari with a strappy blouse and chose a pair of statement earrings from Sabyasachi Jewelry and retained the low bun.

Can't Go Wrong With Timeless Kanjivaram Saree

This one was for RRR promotion. Alia's Kanjivaram saree comes in a light green shade. The eternal six yards features gold embroidery all over the pallu and the drape. The actor kept it simple yet interesting and teamed her elegant ensemble with a matching sleeveless blouse in the same green hue.

Sarees are one of the most versatile ethnic wear items for women. You can wear it for literally any occasion and Alia understands that pretty well. So, let us know which saree look you love. Meanwhile, don't forget to wish Alia Bhatt, a very Happy Birthday!!!

