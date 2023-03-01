Post her wedding and maternity break, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Now, ahead of the film's release, we hear that the actress will be sporting Sridevi's Chandni-inspired Chandni look in a song from the movie. Yes, get ready to see Alia in chiffon saree, courtesy Manish Malhotra. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar Begins Shooting for Last Schedule of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer, Shares Glimpse of Crew From Airplane (View Pic).

Alia Bhatt to Turn Sridevi for RARKPA:

