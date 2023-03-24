Are you a denim lover or someone who loves hoarding denim jackets? If yes, you are not alone. We are equally obsessed with this simple piece of fabric and adore jackets just as much. And the fondness for these cute jackets isn't restricted to common folks alone. It goes up to Bollywood to our pretty ladies like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and fashionista, Sonam Kapoor herself. With summer now approaching, it's only wise that you put these jackets at the back of your wardrobe but hey, if you're planning vacations, then you might want to hold onto them. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon's Denim Skirts That You Can Flaunt in Summers!

Denim jackets are basic, right? Something that's a must in everybody's wardrobe. You can pair it with a simple t-shirt and jeans or flaunt it as an added accessory with your dress, these jackets never go out of style and they complement most outfits. You can wear it as your airport looks or simply while visiting your friends for a brunch, denim jackets will never disappoint you, no matter what. And just in case you need some help with its styling, we have some celebrity looks for you to seek inspiration from. So, without wasting any more time, let's have a quick look at them. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra's Midi Dresses That You Can Wear in Summers!

A Denim Jacket to Complete Deepika Padukone's Airport Look

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani Pairs Her Jacket With a Bodycon Dress

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif Nails Her Denim-on-Denim Look

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma Loves Her Denim Jacket Styled Uncovnetionally

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Picks Her Denim Jacket With Black Leather Pants

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt Likes Her Jacket With Her Dress

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Loves Her Long Denim Jacket With Chunky Jewellery

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, have you fallen in love with these jackets already? Yes or yes?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2023 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).