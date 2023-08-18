Are you obsessing over co-ord sets? Well, who isn't? They are a hot favourite with the ladies currently. The trend is here to stay and not just commoners, even our Bollywood ladies are swooning hard over it. The idea is to match your separates and put together an outfit that's coordinated, hence the name! These sets are literally everywhere - from your local streets to designer arsenals. So there's no way you are skipping out on this trend. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Other Bollywood Beauties Swooning Over Emeralds!

Do you know what's the beauty of these co-ord sets? They are extremely comfortable and look supremely divine. You can wear them for your brunch parties or you can wear them for your formal occasions and even business meetings. They simply won't disappoint you. We recently saw Deepika Padukone stepping out in her blue and turquoise co-ord set for a dinner outing with her mom. And she looked breathtaking as always. But Deepika's look is certainly not our only favourite. We have curated an entire list of names and designs that have captured our attention in the past few months. So without taking any more time, let's check them out. Esha Gupta Loves Her Bodycon Dresses; 5 Outfits That We Can't Help But Ogle At.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit Nene (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose co-ord set did you like the most?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2023 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).