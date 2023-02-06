Alia Bhatt recently stepped out in a stunning two-piece co-ord set and was seen sharing the stage with fellow co-star Varun Dhawan at a press meet for an upcoming Awards Show. The duo, lovingly called Varia by fans who have enjoyed their chemistry in some of the biggest rom-com hits in recent times like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and more, will be sharing the stage for Zee Cinestar Awards later this year. Alia recently welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and looked as stunning as ever and was her usual bubbly, cheeky self. Alia Bhatt Aces Workout With Hubby Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Twist (Watch Video).

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Alia Bhatt donned Oscar Delarenta pastel co-ords, paired with some chunky bracelets as a statement piece and an overall natural look. The floral button-up sweater with the chic skirt was the perfect look that captured the transition from winter to early spring, and the actress effortlessly carried it out. Her subtly blushed cheeks, and nude lips complemented the overall tone and vibe of the look and were what we always expect of Alia. Alia Bhatt Gets Shoutout From BFI Curator and Here's How She Reacted!

Check Out Alia's Look Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia ​​is known for her chic monochrome looks and subtle make-up that brings out her radiance. And with this piece, she carries off the large floral prints without coming out as loud or too early for spring, thanks to the muted tones of the dress and the subdued fall no-make-up makeup!

While this is our verdict, let us know what you think about this spin of co-ord that Alia donned in her last press meet!

