The engagement ceremony of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV was one star-studded affair and if anyone other than the couple took the limelight was none other than superstar Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy. The couple made a gorgeous entry as they attended cousin Niharika's ceremony looking their classy best. The duo was seen wearing Manish Malhotra outfits for the celebratory evening and shined bright in their elegant avatars. While pictures of the couple's gorgeous looks have been going viral on social media, designer Manish Malhotra recently took to Instagram to share a picture of the couple wearing his designs. Allu Arjun – Sneha Reddy’s Pics from Niharika Konidela’s Engagement Ceremony Go Viral! Fans Go Wow after Looking at the Tollywood Couple’s Stylish Avatars.

Sharing a stunning snap of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy from the glamorous evening of Niharika's engagement ceremony, Manish was all praises for the superstar and his elegant wife. Taking to Instagram, the designer wrote, "he Gorgeous Couple. Superstar @alluarjunonline in #manishmalhotramenswear and the very elegant @allusnehareddy. The ace fashion designer rightly tagged them as the 'Gorgeous couple' and we bet netizens couldn't have agreed more. While Sneha shined in her rose gold, pastel coloured dress, Allu Arjun was at his handsome best in an all black avatar. Niharika Konidela - Chaitanya Engagement Pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Attend the Ceremony.

Check Out Manish Malhotra's Post Here:

Allu Arjun's dapper avatar in black left his fans swooning and singing praises for his stunning persona. The actor was seen sporting a different hairstyle too which had many wondering if it was a look for his upcoming film. Manish's post on the couple's picture also received a lot of lovely comments of praise from the actor's fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).