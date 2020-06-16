Amaal Malik Birthday Special: Not Just a Music Maverick but Also a Fashion Conscious Millennial With a Natty Style to Boot!

Amaal Malik dabbles it all - from being a music director, singer to a lyricist with a cool elan. Being firmly rooted into and hailing from a musical family, Amaal's rich lineage features grandfather Sardar Malik, father Daboo Malik and brother Armaan Malik. Amaal whose musical tidings into the industry began from the age of 15 but he debuted in 2014 by composing three songs for Salman Khan's Jai Ho and following it up with the famed song Naina from Khoobsurat. As much as his innate creativity has us hooked to his music, on the fashion front too, Amaal Malik keeps the charismatic vibe going. A fashion-aware millennial who swears by the laidback, athleisure mood most of the time, Armaan does swap it for dapper suits and regal ethnic ensembles as the occasion demands. But all through it, his beard and hair game is grungy, hip and modern. The blue-eyed boy of music turns a year older today, 29 to be precise. We deep-dived into his Instagram handle with 856K followers for some of his dapper fashion moments.

Ahead, we rounded out a brief style capsule that affirms and reinforces Amaal's fashion fervour. Junta Curfew: Sonu Nigam, Amaal Malik, Jasleen Royal and Other Bollywood Singers to Entertain Fans Via Live Digital Concert.

Going for a white on the white vibe from label Pitambara by Manisha with shoes from Berleigh, Amaal completed the look with gelled back hair and a strong beard game.

Amaal opted for a classic tuxedo suit with a bow tie and black woollen trousers from Orofit. A turtleneck from H&M, shoes from Russo Brunello, messy hair and beard completed his look.

A neo ethnic ensemble by Din Bandhu was teamed with gelled back hair and signature beard.

An all-black Din Bandhu suit with glossy formal shoes was complimented with gelled back hair and a well-trimmed beard.

Breaking the monotony of an all-black look with a dark floral jacket by Kanishk Mehta, Amaal's signature vanity of beard and hair completed the look.

Another day, another monochrome vibe for Amaal featuring a snakeskin bomber jacket was complimented with shoes from Alberto Torresi.

A white shirt by Abkasa with a suit from House of HB was teamed with shoes from Monkey Story, loafers and signature vanity. The Kapil Sharma Show: Mallik Family Armaan, Amaal and Father Daboo Grace The Show!

Gone are the days when music mavericks were confined to their creative spaces of music studios with little or no heed to their appearances. Here's wishing Amaal Malik a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fervour for the future.

