Ananya Panday Makes a Compelling, Chic and Curious Case for Staying Only at Home With the Latest Shoot for Cosmopolitan!

Ananya Panday for Cosmopolitan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The refreshing millennial who made her way into the hearts of audiences with her on-screen spunk and off-screen spontaneity in 2019 with SOTY 2. A heady following of 11.5 million on Instagram firmly in place, Ananya keeps us all regaled and hooked. She has found her comfort for all things chic and fun as her easy styles are much sought after for their minimalism. Quite rightly, for these reasons, she bagged her first endorsement for the fashion brand, Only. Helmed as one of the first fashion brand campaigns shot at home, Ananya gives a glimpse of all that she has been up to in the lockdown while flaunting this season's pieces from Only India's Summer 2020 collection. We must say that Ananya's vibe is relaxed, relatable and relevant.

The photoshoot was lensed by Ananya's sister Rysa Panday and styled by Zunali Malik. Here is a closer look at the stay-at-home photoshoot. Ananya Panday Gets Her Monochrome Casual Style on Fleek in This Throwback Photoshoot!

Ananya Panday - At Home Shenanigans

Ananya Panday chills on her bed dressed in a yellow striped cami from Only with red manicured nails, wavy hair, pink lips and Peppa Pig for company.

no new friends 😝 #OnlyAtHome @onlyindia @cosmoindia

Ananya chills on the couch with a face pack, cucumbers on eyes, gingham dress and pink lips for company.

cool as a cucumber 🧖🏻‍♀️ @onlyindia @cosmoindia #OnlyAtHome

Ananya teams a pink cropped top with relaxed pants, an eye mask while brushing her teeth!

Ananya teams a graphic printed Mickey shirt with fitted denim, hoops and wavy hair while playing with her dog. Ananya Panday Is Chic by Day and Ravishing by the Night All in the Blink of an Eye!

All whilst playing pretend cooking, Ananya wears a printed mini dress with a half updo and subtle glam.

Ananya paints Peppa Pig with a yellow-black taxi, inspired by her upcoming film, Khaali Peeli wearing an animal printed cold shoulder top, white denim and half updo.

Ananya layers her grid printed pink dress with a denim jacket, a hairband and subtle glam. Fashion Face-Off: Ananya Panday or Alaya Furniturewalla? Who Got the Checkered Chicness on Fleek?

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen in Khaali Peeli, an action film directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra with Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist.