Padmaavat actress Anupriya Goenka celebrates her birthday on May 29. The actress who appears in Hindu and Telugu movies predominantly is quite a style icon in real life. One look at her Instagram account and you're convinced that she takes her fashion very seriously. While Anupriya will be next seen in the much-awaited season 3 of Ek Badnaam...Ashram with Bobby Deol and others, this article won't be talking about her role in that. In fact, we'll be taking a moment to discuss her personal style file and how easy it is to imitate. Anupriya Goenka Birthday: Asur to Sacred Games 2 - Here Are the Actress' Best Web Series.

Like all of us, Anupriya has her own style of dressing and it's very distinct. With her tall and lean frame, it becomes easier for her to nail the trickiest of designs. From colour-block designs to floral prints, Anupriya's closet is filled with delightful pieces and she certainly pulls them off with ease. For those who didn't notice, Anupriya has very distinct facial features and with her subtle but prominent makeup, she ensures to highlight all her key points. With the right choice of attires and perfect makeup, she makes for a lethal combination that's hard to resist. Not to forget her wavy hair that adds some drama to her vibrant persona. Now before this article starts sounding like a gush fest, let's quickly take a peek inside her wardrobe, one stunning piece at a time. Aashram Actress Anupria Goenka Shares Her Shocking Experience With A Spiritual Leader At The Age Of 18.

Colour blocking Done Right!

For Summers, Wear Florals!

Not Just Red! It's Red Hot

Bright & Yellow

In Mood to Tango?

Keeping ti Subtle Yet Dramatic

Make it Indo-Western

Happy Birthday, Anupriya Goenka!

