Ariana Grande will have a special birthday this year. The singer who stunned her fans with her wedding announcement is planning to have a very intimate birthday celebration and we can't wait to get hold of pictures from that. And besides her personal life, Grande is known for her amazing music career and also elegant red carpet appearance. Remember her grey Giambattista Valli tulle gown at Grammys? Well, now that's how you make an entry and that's how you own the red carpet! Ariana Grande Locks Lips With Hubby Dalton Gomez in First Viral Wedding Pics (View).

Besides her iconic ponytail, Ariana is also known for her fashion appearances. She likes having her own fashion moment and her outings often find a place in our best-dressed category. Ariana's personal styling is equally exuberant and she likes keeping it non-fussy. Her casual styling is fun but chic at the same time and her red carpet moments are elegant and princessy. The more we say about her fashion, the less it would be. And yet here we are, singing praises about her style file.

As Grande gets ready to celebrate her birthday this year, we take the opportunity to marvel at some of her best fashion moments. Join us as we admire. Ariana Grande Pens a Sweet Note for Fiance Dalton Gomez, Shares Romantic Photos.

In Atelier Versace

In Christian Siriano

In Giambattista Valli

In Moschino

In Mugler

In Schiaparelli

In Vera Wang

Ariana Grande continues to have a loyal base of her fans who'd stick with her, no matter what. She's an icon for so many and she ensures that she doesn't disappoint them. Now, Mrs Dalton Gomez, Ariana is yet to announce her next album post her wedding and we hope the announcement comes on her special day. And while we are waiting for it, here's wishing her to have an eventful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Ariana Grande!

