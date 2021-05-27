After announcing her engagement a couple of months ago and finally tying the knot with real-estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande has shared the first pictures of her wedding day. The American pop star shared some intimate pictures from her at-home ceremony, and she looks no less than a dream.

Take A Look At Mr and Mrs. Gomez's Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)