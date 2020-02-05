Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kiara Advani are a delight!

Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

It's the big fat Indian shaadi season, folks! We know that dynamic trends and varied styles dominate Bollywood weddings. Last night, tinsel town glitterati stamped their fashionable presence for the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. As the stars descended to bless the cute couple, fashion vibes were prominent and how! While ivory dominated, others like Kiara Advani brightened it up. Shilpa Shetty took to pale pink and had us hooked to her saree style. The Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma went shimmery in mint green and ivory ensembles respectively.

Ahead, we have rounded up the deets on who wore what at the do. Let's take a leaf or two out of their voluminous book of style and be fashion ready this shaadi season!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

A mint green shimmery Manish Malhotra lehenga with a half updo, choker and glossy makeup completed Bebo's vibe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra for Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

An intricately embroidered Manish Malhotra creation featuring a long anarkali kurta - skirt was teamed with earrings, an updo and minimal makeup.

Karisma Kapoor at Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Alia Bhatt

Styled by Ami Patel, a Manish Malhotra pink-ivory lehenga was complemented with a maang tika, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra at Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Malaika Arora

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the diva stunned in a red neo sari by Amit Aggarwal with jewellery by Farah Khan. Sleek hair and glossy makeup completed her vibe.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kiara Advani

A dark hued sequined lehenga by Manish Malhotra teamed with kundan jewelry, sleek hair and nude makeup completed her look.

Kiara Advani at Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shilpa Shetty

A Mala and Kinnary pale pink saree was glammed up with a strapless blouse, an opulent choker body jewellery, wavy hair and subtle makeup. She was styled by Mohit Rai.

Shilpa Shetty at Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rani Mukerji

A pale aqua toned floral Sabyasachi saree was perfected with a matching plain silk blouse, earrings, an updo and minimal makeup.

at Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Isha Ambani

A Sabyasachi pale gold sequined saree was teamed with a choker, sleek hair and subtle glam.

Isha Ambani at Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam stunned in a gota work sari by Good Earth teamed with a melange of opulent jewellery, vintage wavy hair, subtle makeup, a potli bag and a foldable fan.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja at Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Radhika Merchant

The Choti Bahu shined in a pale mint coloured sequined saree teamed with a pearl choker, sleek hair and nude makeup. Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani’s Rumoured Girlfriend Is a Delight in a Printed Lehenga for Armaan Jain – Anissa Malhotra’s Wedding Reception!

Radhika Merchant at Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Athiya Shetty

Styled by Ami Patel, Athiya opted for an ivory lehenga with contrasting emerald toned jewelry, subtle glam and an updo.

Athiya Shetty at Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Ananya Panday

Styled by Ami Patel, it was a gold sequined lehenga with sleek hair and subtle glam for the millennial. Fashion Face-Off: Ananya Panday or Alaya Furniturewalla? Who Got the Checkered Chicness on Fleek?

Ananya Panday at Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Tara Sutaria

A heavily embroidered lehenga in ivory with sleek hair, pearl and green stone choker and earrings and minimal makeup completed her look.

Tara Sutaria at Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shanaya Kapoor

A glossy lehenga with sleek hair, jewellry and subtle makeup perfected her look.

Shanaya Kapoor at Armaan Jain - Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception (Photo Crediits: Yogen Shah)

So which of these styles did you love the most? Do let us know in the comments section. Until then, stay stylish and stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy updates.