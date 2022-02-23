Mumbai, Feb 23: Meet actress Ashi Singh dons a bridal attire for a fashion show sequence in the daily soap. Ashi decided to wear a red lehenga as she believes red is the symbol of love and every bridal outfit should be red.

Talking about her experience, Ashi mentions: "I personally believe that any bridal outfit should always be red as red is the colour of love. I was really happy with the outfit that I selected for this particular bridal fashion show segment." Indian Bridal Look Ideas: From Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna to Erica Fernandes, Take Inspiration From Pretty TV Actresses for Your Wedding Day.

Ashi elaborates about her attire and says: "It was the perfect colour, with a really nice jacket and a dupatta over my head and looked very beautiful after I dressed up."

Ashi Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"The jewellery I was wearing was intricate and not too heavy, so I was very comfortable shooting in this outfit," she adds.

Meet is a story of Meet Hooda, played by Ashi Singh, who is daring and ready to face the societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities. Meet airs on Zee TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2022 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).