Now, we understand Sara Ali Khan is obsessed with Indian wear and loves wearing them. But that's kinda getting dull and monotonous for us, as a viewer! While we love her personal style and the way she carries herself with so much grace, we'd like to see her step out of her comfort zone and try and dress like the 27-year-old that she is. Yes, she does pick modish outfits occasionally and that's essentially what we are suggesting. A healthy blend of mixed designs and silhouettes would do the trick in her case. Atrangi Re Song Rait Zara Si: Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s Love Ballad Will Tug At Your Heartstrings (Watch Video).

After dazzling in Anita Dongre and Raw Mango in the past, Sara Ali Khan picked a vibrant Mayyur Girotra outfit for her next round of promotions of Atrangi Re. It was a heavily embellished lehenga choli with an equally embellished dupatta that looked marvellous on the Simmba beauty. Sara further picked a choker to go with her look and styled her hair in a simple ponytail. Blushed cheeks, brown lips, shimmery eyelids and well-defined brows, completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan's Floral Embellished Lehenga Choli By Mishru.

Sara Ali Khan for Atrangi Re Promotions

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the outfit looked pretty and so did Sara, we only wish if she'd experiment more with more designs. She can mix-n-match silhouettes or probably opt for indo-western outfits that would strike a blend between these two popular styles. Rest, Tanya Ghavri knows it better, of course.

