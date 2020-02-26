Balloon Latex Inflatable Trousers by Fashion Designer Harikrishnan Could Find a Place in Ranveer Singh’s Wardrobe!

Latex Balloon Pants Fashion (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The fashion world is dynamic with quirky tones and deft but also glaring innovations. One such innovation of recent times seems to be the super-wife inflatable trousers. For his graduate collection at the London College of Fashion, menswear designer Harikrishnan unveiled the fashion world's quickest find - matched cropped tailored jackets with billowing latex trousers. These exaggerated trousers featured 30 individual latex panels, either plain white or arranged in contrasting colour blocks of brick red and forest or mint green. What's more, one may ask! They fit snugly at the waist,

balloon out to double the width of the wearer around the thighs and finally taper in again towards the ankles. Wowza! You may wonder how this wondrous look has been achieved! Well, it's quite simple! By pumping the trousers with air via a seven millimeter-wide inflation valve at the bottom, the trousers assume their exaggerated silhouette. The brainchild of designer Harikrishnan as he stumbled upon the idea while playing with his dog who must look at objects in exaggerated forms from a low angle, as quoted to Dezeen. The show was a part of the collection presented alongside 19 others as part of the London College of Fashion's MA20 catwalk show, celebrating 20 years of postgraduate fashion courses at the university. On the homefront, we would love to see Ranveer Singh make this transition of this runway edit to the street style!

Harikrishnan chose latex owing to its stretchability and shiny finish. Additionally, he arrived at the final 3D shape of the trousers through a mini clay model that was sliced into fragments followed by grading, cutting and then sticking together in various angles with high contouring.

To pave for his creativity, Harikrishnan lived in an artisan community in Channapatna, India, for a month and learnt from and worked with woodturning and lacquerwork craftsmen.

The runway saw models clad in slimline cuts complemented with voluminousness of the latex trousers.

Just some inflatable trousers by Harikrishnan. Via Dezeen: https://t.co/gnUsD6JYDR pic.twitter.com/a7gnGrZL6l — YUK FUN (@YUKFUNWOW) February 25, 2020

We love how Harikrishnan devised a fashion number that is a far cry from the stereotypical, pre-determined notions of the human perspective, redefining silhouettes and forms.