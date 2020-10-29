Bhumi Pednekar may be a quintessential outsider but she keeps the chutzpah going with her versatility, on-screen and off-screen. While creating a niche for herself with a plethora of unconventional roles, refusing to get into the regular off-the grind of glamorous roles is why she has cemented her place in B-town, off-screen too, Bhumi dabbles into an experimental style play with a carefully developed knack for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame. Often helmed as a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, Bhumi mixed business with pleasure as she ringed in a family vacation and also promoted Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. With fashion stylist Pranitha Shetty, Bhumi pulled off the perfect holiday style statement with separates from the homegrown label, Summer Somewhere. The pastel pink coloured top and pants worth Rs.8,500 were aptly aided by a subtle glam.

Celebrity styles are much sought after, courtesy their lucid vibe. Here is a closer look at Bhumi's vintage-inspired style that is perfect for any summer occasion. Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Experimental Fashion Lessons 101 in How Less Is More, Glamorous and Jaw-Dropping!

Bhumi Pednekar - Havana State Of Mind

A pair of linen pants worth Rs.4,790 with a puff-sleeved, knotted top worth Rs.3,720 were teamed up with a white lace bralette. A watermelon shaped and toned bag, clear heels, signature earrings, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. When Bhumi Pednekar Had That Sassy Nari in a Saree Vibe Going in This Photoshoot for Durgavati!

Bhumi Pednekar

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen as Kajal Yadav aka Kitty in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma.

