Following a debut in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi has built an impressive repertoire of powerful roles. She has courted accolades and virtues of being bold, beautiful and unconventional. With her girl-next-door vibes perfectly in place, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to woo us with yet another touted-to-be-brilliant of a role in the upcoming film, Durgavati. The photoshoot for the announcement of the film saw Bhumi take on the infallible and the powerful, ever elegance resonating saree. She chose a linen striped saree by Anavila. It's often said that power dressing is an art attempted by many but aced by few. Allowing her neatly draped saree to take centre stage whilst commanding a crisp demeanour, Bhumi owed us with her compelling six yards of elegance.

Styled by Pranita Shetty, here's a closer look at Bhumi's style. When Bhumi Pednekar Was Simple, Elegant and Stunning in Ivory!

Bhumi Pednekar - Saree Chic

A fossil linen stripe saree worth Rs.18,000 was teamed with a blouse, subtle makeup and open wavy hair. Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Experimental Fashion Lessons 101 in How Less Is More, Glamorous and Jaw-Dropping!

Bhumi Pednekar in Anavila (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen as Sapna in Bhoot - Part 1: The Haunted Ship released on February 21. She also made a cameo appearance on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkana Sen Sharma and in Durgavati as IAS Chanchal Chauhan.

