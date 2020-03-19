Bhumi Pednekar Shows Us Why Stripes Are a Summer Staple With Her Oh-So-Casual Style!

Bhumi Pednekar in Deme (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is the quintessential girl-next-door! Bhumi Pednekar may be known for her unconventional roles but she is an affable soul off-screen. A YRF find who charmed her way into our hearts as Sandhya in the 2015 movie, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi had everyone picking up their jaws from the floor following a metamorphosis by losing oodles of weight. All through, her off-screen style play has been an experimental melange of exciting styles. But they have spelt uber-chicness and comfort. Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to greet a good morning wearing a striped set from fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades' label, Deme Love. Showing off her mood, Bhumi finished out the look with a pair of sleek and comfortable looking embroidered loafers by Christian Louboutins.

Doing her thing silently and shining through is her forte and Bhumi does so exceptionally every time. Not the one to stick to the styling sensibilities of any particular stylist, Bhumi has now found solace with fashion stylist Pranita Shetty for her shenanigans. Here is a closer look.

Bhumi Pednekar - For the love of Stripes!

A striped set featuring a cropped jacket and rolled up pants from Deme were teamed with a black bralette, bold red lips, and wild wavy hair. Comfy Louboutin loafers completed her look.

Bhumi Pednekar was seen as Vedika Tyagi in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, released on 6th December 2019 and in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal that released on 21 February 2020. She will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma, scheduled for a release in 2020.