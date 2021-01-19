Adding yet another unconventional role to her rich film repertoire with Durgamati, Bhumi Pednekar has taken the promotional style to another level of brilliance. A classic athelisure look featuring a top and a joggers from Kanika Goyal was slickly paired off with a pair of sleek hair. The outfit featured Protect Your Peace in fine print on it. A quintessential outsider who snowballed her talent into one unconventional role after another, Bhumi has consistently showed a refusal to get into the regular off-the mill grind of glamorous roles. Off-screen too, as a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, her carefully crafted style sees her experiment with drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame.
Here's a closer look at how Bhumi aced the sporty chic vibe. Yo or Hell No? Bhumi Pednekar in Saaksha & Kinni for Durgamati Promotions.
Bhumi Pednekar - Athleisure Chic
A dual printed tee and jogger set by Kanika Goyal was paired off with blow dried hair and subtle makeup. Bhumi Pednekar's Colourful Separates for Durgamati Promotions May Not Strike a Chord with Fashion Aficionados.
Bhumi Pednekar was last seen as Kajal Yadav aka Kitty in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare that released on 18 September 2020 on Netflix. Durgamati is was a horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok, which is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie.
