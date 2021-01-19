Adding yet another unconventional role to her rich film repertoire with Durgamati, Bhumi Pednekar has taken the promotional style to another level of brilliance. A classic athelisure look featuring a top and a joggers from Kanika Goyal was slickly paired off with a pair of sleek hair. The outfit featured Protect Your Peace in fine print on it. A quintessential outsider who snowballed her talent into one unconventional role after another, Bhumi has consistently showed a refusal to get into the regular off-the mill grind of glamorous roles. Off-screen too, as a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, her carefully crafted style sees her experiment with drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame.

Here's a closer look at how Bhumi aced the sporty chic vibe. Yo or Hell No? Bhumi Pednekar in Saaksha & Kinni for Durgamati Promotions.

Bhumi Pednekar - Athleisure Chic

A dual printed tee and jogger set by Kanika Goyal was paired off with blow dried hair and subtle makeup. Bhumi Pednekar's Colourful Separates for Durgamati Promotions May Not Strike a Chord with Fashion Aficionados.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen as Kajal Yadav aka Kitty in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare that released on 18 September 2020 on Netflix. Durgamati is was a horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok, which is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie.

