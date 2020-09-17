K-Pop has become a widely loved musical genre globally and the success of bands such as BTS and BLACKPINK is proof of that. The bands have been making massive records worldwide. Blackpink who recently released their new song in collaboration with Selena Gomez titled "Ice Cream", even had it enter the top 10 of Billboard's global 200 chart. The girl band consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa is tasting global success and have recently also graced the cover of Elle Magazine for the October issue. Selena Gomez Reveals Her Experience of Collaborating With BLACKPINK, Says 'Have So Much Respect For Them and Their Work Ethic'.
Looking drop-dead gorgeous in their amazing avatars sporting black, the Elle cover captions them as "The Biggest Girl Group In The World" and we have to say, rightly so. The cover features these gorgeous ladies in Dior, Chanel and other luxury brands and as they sport some elegant black dresses and as for Lisa, we truly can't get over those gorgeous leather pants. Not just the amazing cover but the October spread, promises some of the most stunning pictures of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, looking their best. Some monochromes and some close-ups with beautiful Chanel dresses, the Blackpink ladies truly slay in every picture. Here's a look at their stunning pictures with Elle. K-Pop Queens BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream Song Has Fans' Vote! Twitterverse in Praises of the Peppy Number (Watch Video).
Elle Cover Featuring BLACKPINK:
View this post on Instagram
BLACKPINK in your area and on the cover of ELLE! For our October issue, the biggest girl group in the world—K-Pop stars Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo @blackpinkofficial—take us inside their journey to world domination. From their history-making 2019 Coachella performance, to breaking YouTube records thanks to their loyal fanbase (shoutout #BLINKs), music’s next big thing is straight outta Seoul and soon to be everywhere. “These days, we have no boundaries when it comes to work,” Jennie says. “Even on our days off, we’re basically at the studio recording.” As Rosé puts it, “Life is work, and work is life!” Click the link in bio for the full cover story. #BLACKPINKxELLE ELLE October 2020: Editor-in-Chief: @Ninagarcia Talent: @blackpinkofficial @roses_are_rosie @jennierubyjane @sooyaaa__ @lalalalisa_m Photographer: @kimheejune Fashion Direction: @charlesvarenne Stylist: @meenmeenmeen_ Writer: @mariasherm Entertainment Director: @jenweisel Hair: @iseonyeong1118 @agency_garten Makeup: @iammaeng Manicure: @nail_unistella Set Design: Seo Yun Choi @set__darak Production: Lee Kyung Kim @blcreativehouse On Set Coordinator: Hee Young Park
Jisoo's Stunning Snap With Elle:
View this post on Instagram
@sooyaaa__ on the cover of ELLE (US) @elleusa #광고⠀ ⠀ ELLE October 2020:⠀ Editor-in-Chief: Nina Garcia @Ninagarcia⠀ Talent: Blackpink @blackpinkofficial⠀ @sooyaaa__ @jennierubyjane @roses_are_rosie @lalalalisa_m ⠀ Photographer: Kim Hee June @kimheejune⠀ Fashion Direction: Charles Varenne @charlesvarenne⠀ Stylist: Park Minhee @meenmeenmeen_⠀ Writer: Maria Sherman @mariasherm⠀ Entertainment Director: Jen Weisel @jenweisel⠀ Hair: Lee Seonyeong @iseonyeong1118⠀ Makeup: Lee Myungsun @iammaeng⠀ Manicure: Park Eunkyung @nail_unistella⠀ Set Design: Choi Sep Yun ⠀ Production: Kim Kyung ⠀ On Set Coordinator: Park Hee Young
Rose's Gorgeous Click With Elle:
View this post on Instagram
On being compared to the Spice Girls, a group “whose contribution to pop culture was so intense and massive is an honor,” Rosé (@roses_are_rosie) says, “But it was never like, ‘Let’s become this or them.’” The girls understand the power of their fanbase—the #BLINKs—who in a matter of seconds can make their favorite group trend worldwide. “We’re moved by our fans,” Jisoo (@sooyaaa__) says. “We feel their sadness and happiness. We’re deeply connected.” #BLACKPINKxELLE ELLE October 2020: Editor-in-Chief: @Ninagarcia Talent: @blackpinkofficial @roses_are_rosie @jennierubyjane @sooyaaa__ @lalalalisa_m Photographer: @kimheejune Fashion Direction: @charlesvarenne Stylist: @meenmeenmeen_ Writer: @mariasherm Entertainment Director: @jenweisel Hair: @iseonyeong1118 @agency_garten Makeup: @iammaeng Manicure: @nail_unistella Set Design: Seo Yun Choi @set__darak Production: Lee Kyung Kim @blcreativehouse On Set Coordinator: Hee Young Park
Lisa Spinning Magic in Black:
View this post on Instagram
Whilst speaking to Elle, Blackpink's Rose said that the girls are always on work mode and said, "Life is work, and work is life!” Echoing Rose's comments, Jennie said, "These days, we have no boundaries when it comes to work. Even on our days off, we’re basically at the studio recording." Well, we're certainly glad that's the case because we can't wait to see more of their work.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).