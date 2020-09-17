K-Pop has become a widely loved musical genre globally and the success of bands such as BTS and BLACKPINK is proof of that. The bands have been making massive records worldwide. Blackpink who recently released their new song in collaboration with Selena Gomez titled "Ice Cream", even had it enter the top 10 of Billboard's global 200 chart. The girl band consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa is tasting global success and have recently also graced the cover of Elle Magazine for the October issue. Selena Gomez Reveals Her Experience of Collaborating With BLACKPINK, Says 'Have So Much Respect For Them and Their Work Ethic'.

Looking drop-dead gorgeous in their amazing avatars sporting black, the Elle cover captions them as "The Biggest Girl Group In The World" and we have to say, rightly so. The cover features these gorgeous ladies in Dior, Chanel and other luxury brands and as they sport some elegant black dresses and as for Lisa, we truly can't get over those gorgeous leather pants. Not just the amazing cover but the October spread, promises some of the most stunning pictures of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, looking their best. Some monochromes and some close-ups with beautiful Chanel dresses, the Blackpink ladies truly slay in every picture. Here's a look at their stunning pictures with Elle. K-Pop Queens BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream Song Has Fans' Vote! Twitterverse in Praises of the Peppy Number (Watch Video).

Whilst speaking to Elle, Blackpink's Rose said that the girls are always on work mode and said, "Life is work, and work is life!” Echoing Rose's comments, Jennie said, "These days, we have no boundaries when it comes to work. Even on our days off, we’re basically at the studio recording." Well, we're certainly glad that's the case because we can't wait to see more of their work.

