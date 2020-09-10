Selena Gomez recently teamed up with one of the hottest K-pop bands, Blackpink for a song and it has been a chart-topping number ever since. The song titled "Ice Cream" has become a massive hit and has all the Blackpink fans dancing to it. In her recent interaction, Selena Gomez spilt the beans on working with the Korean band. Speaking about the song, Gomez called it a "joyful" moment and said, "It’s definitely a joyful thing. Being a part of it brought me joy." Further, she also went on to reveal how much she loves Blackpink and their work ethic. K-Pop Queens BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream Song Has Fans' Vote! Twitterverse in Praises of the Peppy Number (Watch Video).

Speaking to Variety, the singer said, " I love Blackpink, and I’ve been obsessed with them. I was nervous because it is something that’s stepping out of my zone a little bit, but it was just the best time. I have so much respect for them; their work ethic and how much they put into what they do is pretty remarkable. So kind of seeing the crossover has been really interesting at the same time for both of us. Each of us got to go into that world together."

The "Ice Cream" song debuted on No 13 on Billboard Hot 100 earned 18.3 million US streams with 23,000 downloads sold in its first week itself. Not only this, the song managed to rake in as many as 200 million views and counting on YouTube, thus making it a massive global hit.

It's certainly nice to know that Gomez herself is a Blackpink fan and we couldn't be happier for this collab to happen. Looking at the success of "Ice Cream", it's certainly worth wondering if there's another collab happening between these amazing artists.

