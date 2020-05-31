Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Brooke Shields Birthday Special: Stay Real and Stay Fancy is her Style Mantra (View Pics)

Fashion Team Latestly| May 31, 2020 09:21 AM IST
Brooke Shields Birthday Special: Stay Real and Stay Fancy is her Style Mantra (View Pics)
Brooke Shields (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For someone who started modelling at a very young age of 11, Brooke Shields is an icon for many fashionistas out there. As the OG supermodel, Shields was always inclined towards the entity called fashion and her many fab moments in the past are proof of that. Her sartorial affair on the red carpet is a subject for fashion thesis in itself. While her resume went on from being a model to an actress and finally an entrepreneur, the only thing that stayed constant was her association with fashion and her love for same. Gigi Hadid Birthday Special: Chic, Charming and Comfortable, the Supermodel's Street Style is Always a Subject of Discussion (View Pics).

Shields has always been a style icon but she continues to stun both on and off the red carpet. She's seldom criticised for her fashion choices for she has a penchant for getting it right every time. As the icon gets ready to celebrate her big birthday with a fam-jam, here's looking back at some of her brilliant red carpet moments. Let's have a quick look. Cher Birthday Special: Witnessing Some Over-the-Top Fashion Moments by this Queen of Pop (View Pics).

Timeless Fashion

Brooke Shields (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Once a Stunner, Always a Stunner

Brooke Shields (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Casting a Black Spell

Brooke Shields (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Slaying Comes Naturally to Her

Brooke Shields (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Fashion Force to Reckon With

Brooke Shields (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Fashion Goddess We Don't Mind Worshipping

Brooke Shields (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion is an Art, She's the Canvas

Brooke Shields (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As a designer, Shields always wanted her clients to retain their identities. She never wanted them to get rid off their personas and was always adamant on designing clothes that are fun. “I wanted to create a line of separates that can all be paired and swapped out with each other,” she shared. “I want people to have fun. I don’t want to take people’s individuality away," she once said and this speaks a lot in itself. For someone who never compromised on her individuality, she'd never want her clients to lose one.  A masterly thought from the fashion master herself. Happy Birthday, Brooke!

