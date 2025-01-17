America's sweetheart, Brooke Shields, has published a new book titled Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed To Get Old: Thoughts On Aging As A Woman, and it has caused quite a stir. In various interviews, the actress has spoken about her book, answering several questions about why she chose the title, the story behind it, the bond with her daughter, and what the book is truly about. One particular revelation, however, has created the biggest buzz. Brooke has shared deeply personal details about her sex life and how it has evolved over the years, according to Marca. At 59, Brooke is still headline royalty, commanding attention like she’s 22 – but the stories she shares are far from the starry-eyed tales of youth. Brooke Shields, 59, Flaunts Toned Abs in Bikini with Daughters Grier and Rowan on Bahamas Vacation (View Pic).

Brooke Shields Reveals the Sexy Trio – Pillow, Lotion and Tequila Are Essential for Enjoying Sex

Now, the Blue Lagoon actress has concluded that to enjoy sex, she needs to have certain 'products' to enjoy the intimacy. In her case, lotions, potions and even a special pillow. "To be able to fully enjoy sex at this point, I need my lotions and potions, the right sleepwear, my special pillow and maybe a tequila so I can relax," she added. Brooke Shields Birthday Special: Stay Real and Stay Fancy is her Style Mantra (View Pics).

Brooke Shields Talks About Her Book

.@BrookeShields tells us how she's owning her own narrative with her new book, 'Brooke Shields is Not Allowed to Get Old': "Being honest and open has never really been a problem for me!" pic.twitter.com/RFCfDhom28 — The View (@TheView) January 13, 2025

She opens up about her sex life, admitting how, in her early 20s, she couldn’t fully embrace her desires. "I waited so long because I had the weight of the world on me… I never let myself go. Oh, how I wish I had let lust take over!" she confessed. Now, nearing 60, Brooke is serving some unfiltered realness. Married for over two decades to filmmaker Chris Henchy, she admits it’s not all fireworks in the bedroom. From dealing with belly fat and vaginal dryness to the loss of libido, she hilariously shares how she sometimes pretends to be asleep to dodge intimacy. But it’s not all doom and gloom. Despite moments of insecurity, Brooke’s honesty about adapting to ageing with grace and humour is nothing short of iconic.

