Deepika Padukone is all over the internet currently. After becoming Louis Vuitton's first Indian house ambassador, the actress jetted off to attend the Cannes Film Festival as its jury member. And of course, at Cannes, she's busy dropping some major style bombs on us with her alluring and bold choices. From Sabyasachi to Louis Vuitton, DP's fashion choices did strike a chord with her this time. And while we were busy rooting for her, seems like Deepika was obsessing over something else - her boots. Cannes 2022: 5 Times When Deepika Padukone & Other Actresses Nailed Their Saree Looks on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Ever since her Gehraiyaan promotion days, Deepika has had a newfound obsession for her ankle-length boots. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she was further able to accentuate its look. Even recently, the Padmaavat actress continued to flaunt her love for boots on the French Riviera. After attending Louis Vuitton's cruise show in Los Angeles (in boots again), she went on to attend Cannes and the only thing constant in her wardrobe was boots. From black to tan, she probably has all the good colours in her wardrobe and it's time we take a look at her same obsession. From Cannes to Met Gala, 5 Times When Deepika Padukone Picked Ravishing 'Red' Attires for the Red Carpet (View Pics).

On that note, below are a few pictures that will make you aware of her fondness for boots.

In David Koma for Gehraiyaan Promotions

In Louis Vuitton for Gehraiyaan Promotions

In Louis Vuitton at the 59th International Art exhibition - La Biennale de Venezia

In Louis Vuitton for LV Cruise 2023

In Louis Vuitton for Jury Dinner at Cannes 2022

In Louis Vuitton for Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton Party

In Louis Vuitton at Cannes 2022

While we are obsessed with her, she's obsessed with her boots, clearly!

